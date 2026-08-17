Rain Offers Respite in Belgium's Largest Wildfire Battle
Rainfall has offered critical aid to firefighters combating Belgium's largest wildfire near the German border. The High Fens nature reserve has experienced severe fire conditions due to drought fueled by heatwaves across Europe. Evacuations are ongoing as the EU provides additional support to contain the flames.
- Country:
- Belgium
Rainfall beginning on Monday has brought much-needed relief to firefighters struggling to control Belgium's largest recorded wildfire, threatening to cross into Germany. Between five and nine millimeters of rainfall are expected over the region, according to Belgium's weather agency IRM, with more rain forecasted on Tuesday.
The blaze, raging since Friday in the High Fens nature reserve, has been fueled by intense drought conditions exacerbated by Europe-wide heatwaves. Over 3,000 hectares have burned, prompting the evacuation of approximately 600 people from nearby towns. Local authorities urge residents not to return home yet as they investigate the fire's cause.
European emergency assistance has been deployed to support national efforts. Despite the scale of the fire, which is double that of a 2011 blaze, efforts are ongoing with additional helicopters and water bombers aiding local firefighters. The affected area remains at risk, with smoke pollution forecasted to impact regions in neighboring Germany.
ALSO READ
-
Belgium Battles Record-Breaking Wildfire Headed for German Border
-
Firefighters Battle Historic Belgium Wildfire Threatening German Border
-
Europe's United Front: Aerial Assault on Belgium's Record Wildfire
-
European Union Mobilizes Aerial Fleet to Combat Belgium's Historic Wildfire
-
Wildfire Stabilized But Western Germany on Alert