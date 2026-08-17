Rain Offers Respite in Belgium's Largest Wildfire Battle

Rainfall beginning on Monday has brought much-needed relief to firefighters struggling to control Belgium's largest recorded wildfire, threatening to cross into Germany. Between five and nine millimeters of rainfall are expected over the region, according to Belgium's weather agency IRM, with more rain forecasted on Tuesday.

The blaze, raging since Friday in the High Fens nature reserve, has been fueled by intense drought conditions exacerbated by Europe-wide heatwaves. Over 3,000 hectares have burned, prompting the evacuation of approximately 600 people from nearby towns. Local authorities urge residents not to return home yet as they investigate the fire's cause.

European emergency assistance has been deployed to support national efforts. Despite the scale of the fire, which is double that of a 2011 blaze, efforts are ongoing with additional helicopters and water bombers aiding local firefighters. The affected area remains at risk, with smoke pollution forecasted to impact regions in neighboring Germany.