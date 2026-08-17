Sports Highlights: New Signings and Stunning Wins

The sports world buzzed with significant developments as eight-time Pro Bowler Von Miller inked a deal with the Dallas Cowboys, announcing his return to play in his home state. His confirmation on Instagram signified a notable shift for the Cowboys' lineup.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams' coach addressed the uncertain return of Aaron Donald, while the Arizona Cardinals grapple with the preseason loss of rookie Jeremiyah Love due to a high ankle sprain. In Major League Baseball, Noah Cameron shone brightly, delivering a one-hit complete game for the Kansas City Royals against the Los Angeles Angels.

Swimmer Lani Pallister broke records by outpacing Katie Ledecky, a significant feat in backdrop to Rory McIlroy's struggle at the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Sungjae Im stood out, advancing amidst challenges, while the Cleveland Browns are on the verge of signing three-time Pro Bowler Za'Darius Smith, pending his arrival in Cleveland.