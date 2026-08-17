Sparks Fly as Assam CM Calls for Probe into Chidambaram's Naxal Ties

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called for an investigation into P Chidambaram's alleged ties with Naxalism, following the latter's controversial post claiming to be a 'dimaagi Naxal.' The exchange has intensified the political clash between BJP and Congress, with both sides trading allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 13:15 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 13:15 IST
Sparks Fly as Assam CM Calls for Probe into Chidambaram's Naxal Ties
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa (Photo:ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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In a heated political exchange, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called for an inquiry into former Union Home Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's alleged soft stance on Naxalism during his tenure. This demand follows Chidambaram's self-identification as a 'dimaagi Naxal' in a recent social media post.

Addressing the incident at a press conference, CM Sarma reframed Chidambaram's statement as evidence of an ideological affinity with Naxalism. He accused the former Home Minister of potentially hindering efforts to curb Naxal influence during his time in office.

This political row finds its roots in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day remarks, where he warned of ideological Naxals infiltrating institutions. The BJP has further criticized Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, alleging their involvement in anti-national activities, a claim promptly dismissed by the Congress.

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