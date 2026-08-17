Taiwan's Billion-Dollar Peace Investment

Taiwan is poised to make a landmark investment in its national defense, President Lai Ching-te revealed Monday, proposing a record defense budget surpassing T$1 trillion for 2027.

In response to growing Chinese military pressure, Taiwan plans substantial spending to bolster its defenses, with the budget set to be unveiled Thursday.

This move aligns with Washington's urging for increased defense expenditure. Lai emphasizes that defense investment is a path to peace, crucial for maintaining regional stability.