Taiwan's Billion-Dollar Peace Investment

President Lai Ching-te announces Taiwan's record defense budget for 2027, exceeding T$1 trillion, as an investment in peace amidst China's increased military pressure. The budget reflects Taiwan's commitment to self-defense and aligns with U.S. calls for greater defense spending. China continues military activities around Taiwan, heightening regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 13:15 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 13:15 IST
Taiwan's Billion-Dollar Peace Investment
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  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan is poised to make a landmark investment in its national defense, President Lai Ching-te revealed Monday, proposing a record defense budget surpassing T$1 trillion for 2027.

In response to growing Chinese military pressure, Taiwan plans substantial spending to bolster its defenses, with the budget set to be unveiled Thursday.

This move aligns with Washington's urging for increased defense expenditure. Lai emphasizes that defense investment is a path to peace, crucial for maintaining regional stability.

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