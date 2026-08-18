Breakthrough in Antarctic Plant Genome Mapping by Chilean Researchers

A Chilean-led research team has produced the most comprehensive genetic map of Colobanthus quitensis, one of two flowering plants native to Antarctica. This achievement may lead to future development of crops resistant to extreme climate conditions, crucial for areas with harsh weather environments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 18:28 IST
Breakthrough in Antarctic Plant Genome Mapping by Chilean Researchers

In a groundbreaking effort, a team led by researchers from Chile has successfully created the most detailed genetic map of Colobanthus quitensis. This plant is one of only two flowering species that thrive naturally in the extreme conditions of Antarctica.

The plant's remarkable ability to endure freezing temperatures, scarce water supply, and high ultraviolet radiation makes it a subject of intense scientific investigation. Understanding its genetic makeup may be pivotal in developing new crop varieties that can withstand severe weather conditions, a pressing need due to climate change.

This development is expected to contribute significantly to agricultural resilience, as scientists look to plants like Colobanthus quitensis for clues on how to improve crop survival in extreme climates.

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