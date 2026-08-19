Sabotage Strikes Syria: Gas Export Pipeline Explosion
An explosion occurred at a gas export pipeline at the Al-Jabsah plant in Syria's northeast on Tuesday, according to the Syrian Petroleum Company. Initial investigations suggest sabotage. Fortunately, no injuries were reported among the workforce.
An explosion rattled the Al-Jabsah gas plant in northeastern Syria on Tuesday morning, the state-owned Syrian Petroleum Company reported.
Initial investigations into the blast suggest it was a deliberate act of sabotage, though, fortunately, no injuries among the plant's workers have been reported.
The incident underscores the tense situation in the region, raising concerns about the vulnerability of critical infrastructure.