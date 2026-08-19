Quakes Continue to Rattle Granada: A Region on Edge

Granada in southern Spain experienced at least 10 earthquakes overnight, adding to ongoing seismic activities that began five days ago. The strongest reached a magnitude of 3.4, leading to building evacuations and minor injuries. Authorities continue to assess and manage safety risks in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 15:59 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 15:59 IST
Quakes Continue to Rattle Granada: A Region on Edge
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At least 10 earthquakes struck southern Spain's Granada overnight, continuing a seismic sequence that began earlier in the week. While damages were minor, the events still prompted precautionary closures of shops and public buildings across the area.

The National Geographic Institute reported the strongest quake at a magnitude of 3.4 with its epicenter in Ogijares, a few kilometers south of Granada. This was followed by numerous smaller tremors and aftershocks, keeping the community on alert.

Local health services responded to 14 incidents mostly related to panic attacks, while around 600 people evacuated buildings that needed inspection. Officials assured the public that there was no immediate danger, although the extent of damage remains under evaluation.

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