Quakes Shake Granada: Alhambra Access Restricted Amid Structural Concerns

Recent earthquakes in Spain's Granada province have led to restricted access to the medieval Alhambra complex. Authorities took this step after a series of tremors caused damage to buildings, resulting in minor injuries to three people. The largest quake was felt with significant intensity due to its surface-level epicenter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 17:18 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 17:18 IST
Quakes Shake Granada: Alhambra Access Restricted Amid Structural Concerns

Access to the historic Alhambra complex in Granada, Spain, has been curtailed following a series of earthquakes that shook the region on Tuesday.

Authorities reported minor injuries and structural damage, as officials move to safeguard cultural landmarks and public safety in the wake of tremors affecting major tourist sites.

The National Geographic Institute documented the strongest quake at a magnitude of 4.7, prompting quick action to address potential risks to the area's infrastructure.

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