Strait of Hormuz: Blockade Disrupts Global Oil Shipments

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz slowed significantly due to a blockade amid the Iran war. Despite some vessels venturing through the strait, a lack of clear signals on reopening has deterred most shipowners. The waterway, crucial for global oil shipments, handled much of the world's crude before the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 09:07 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 09:07 IST
Strait of Hormuz: Blockade Disrupts Global Oil Shipments
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The shipping lane through the Strait of Hormuz has encountered significant disruptions, as recent reports indicate that most shipowners are steering clear of the area amid a blockade caused by the Iran war. This key waterway is vital for global oil transport.

On Tuesday, data from Kpler showed only six commodity vessels navigating the strait, marking a decline from nine vessels the day prior, and below the typical daily average of 11 over the past ten days. Inbound traffic included an empty very large crude carrier and two tankers, respectively medium-range and intermediate, adhering to the Omani side of the passage.

Compounding tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump asserted that the Strait of Hormuz remained open despite Iran's claims of continued closure. Before the conflict, the strait was responsible for a fifth of the world's crude oil and liquefied natural gas shipments. Ongoing security concerns have particularly affected Chinese shipping giants' operations, which were major carriers of Middle Eastern oil.

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