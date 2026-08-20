Romania's Rising Defense: F-16s Target Marine Drone Amid Black Sea Tensions

In response to a marine drone detected near the Neptun Deep gas project in the Black Sea, Romania scrambled F-16 fighter jets to neutralize the threat, according to Defense Minister Radu Miruta. This incident highlights the growing concerns over critical energy infrastructure in the region due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Neptun Deep is anticipated to make Romania the EU's largest gas producer when operational in 2027.

As a NATO member, Romania shares a significant border with Ukraine and has faced breaches of its airspace over recent years, including mine threats along crucial trade and energy routes in the Black Sea. Earlier this month, Romanian forces dismantled two drifting drones in the economic zone near Neptun Deep.

Defense Minister Miruta confirmed the drone, hit by Romanian jets and destroyed by naval forces, carried explosives. He noted Ukraine's denial of ownership and criticized Russian actions. President Nicusor Dan echoed similar concerns, emphasizing vigilance. NATO has been instrumental in safeguarding the region, with joint initiatives from Romania, Bulgaria, and Turkey focused on mine clearance and infrastructure protection.