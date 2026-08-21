Typhoon Maysak's Deadly Toll in Guangxi
Typhoon Maysak has devastated China's southwestern Guangxi region, causing a death toll of at least 159, with 10 individuals still missing. The floods exacerbated the situation, leading to severe weather conditions and significant human loss.
Typhoon Maysak has wreaked havoc on China's southwestern Guangxi region, causing significant devastation.
With a mounting death toll of at least 159 individuals, the situation remains dire as 10 more people are reported missing.
The floods that accompanied the typhoon intensified the disaster, as officials continue efforts to manage the severe aftermath.