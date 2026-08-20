Tragic Boat Accident Raises Nigeria's Alarm

The death toll from a devastating boat accident in Nigeria has climbed to 50, according to eyewitnesses who attended a burial ceremony for the victims. Many of those lost in the tragedy are believed to be children.

This somber gathering highlighted the immense loss felt by the affected communities. The incident has sparked widespread grief and raised significant concerns about waterway safety measures in the region.

The accident has reignited debates about the oversight and regulations governing boat operations, prompting urgent calls for authorities to enhance safety protocols and prevent future tragedies.