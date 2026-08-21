Indonesia's Fight Against Kalimantan Wildfires

Indonesia has declared its intention to prioritize the battle against escalating wildfires in the Kalimantan region, as confirmed by the national disaster agency on Friday. The agency has tracked a troubling increase in hotspots within this crucial area.

Located on the island of Borneo, Kalimantan shares a border with Malaysia, making the containment of these wildfires critical not just for Indonesia, but for neighboring nations as well. The move reflects Indonesia's acute awareness of the environmental impact and international implications of the fires.

The agency has highlighted the need for immediate action to mitigate the environmental threats posed by these fires, ensuring the protection of regional biodiversity and air quality.