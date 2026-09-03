IAEA Conference Puts Cancer Care and Africa’s Nuclear Future in Focus

The International Atomic Energy Agency will hold the 70th Regular Session of its General Conference from 14 to 18 September 2026, bringing national representatives, scientists and technical experts together to discuss how nuclear science and technology can respond to health, energy and development needs. The week-long gathering will feature two side events led by the Department of Technical Cooperation, with attention centred on expanding access to radiation medicine and preparing a new generation of nuclear professionals in Africa.

Representatives involved in the IAEA's four regional cooperative agreements- AFRA, ARCAL, ARASIA and RCA- will meet before and during the conference to review shared priorities and strengthen cooperation across Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean, Arab States, Asia and the Pacific. These agreements allow countries to pool knowledge, training opportunities and technical resources while developing nuclear applications suited to regional needs.

Turning Cancer Plans into Funded Treatment Services

One side event will examine how countries have secured major investments to expand radiotherapy services after receiving IAEA support with techno-economic feasibility studies and bankable funding documents. These detailed proposals help governments explain the medical need, expected costs, operational requirements and wider public value of radiation medicine projects to finance ministries, development agencies and international financial institutions.

Participating countries will share how this work helped them raise hundreds of millions of euros from domestic budgets and external financing partners. Their experiences show that cancer services are more likely to attract investment when they are connected to national development plans, backed by a credible business case and supported by clear arrangements for radiation safety, security, staffing and long-term operation.

Financing partners will offer their perspectives on the qualities that make radiotherapy projects practical and financially sustainable. The discussion will give other countries useful guidance on moving from plans for improved cancer care to equipped facilities capable of diagnosing and treating patients. The event, titled 'Success Stories in Financing the Scaling up of Radiation Medicine,' will take place on 17 September from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. in Conference Room CR5 of the Vienna International Centre's C Building.

Africa Prepares Its Next Generation of Nuclear Leaders

A second event will focus on the people needed to guide Africa's growing nuclear sector, particularly as several countries explore or develop nuclear power programmes. Experts will discuss workforce planning, human performance, leadership development, knowledge transfer and youth participation, all of which influence whether nuclear organisations can operate safely and remain effective across generations.

Artificial intelligence and advanced nuclear technologies are reshaping the skills expected from scientists, engineers, regulators and facility managers. Short presentations, panel conversations and audience participation will explore how education, mentoring and professional development can prepare workers for these changes while preserving essential institutional knowledge.

Drawing on IAEA-supported programmes and national experiences, the session will present practical ideas for building resilient nuclear organisations and creating clearer pathways for young Africans to enter the field. "Building the Next Generation of Nuclear Leaders: The African Experience" will be held on 17 September from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in Conference Room M6 of the M Building.

An Exhibition Brings Technical Cooperation to Life

Throughout the General Conference, the Department of Technical Cooperation will operate an exhibition space in the M Building, giving visitors a closer look at how the IAEA's technical cooperation programme supports countries across health, agriculture, water management, environmental protection, industry and energy planning.

Delegates will be able to browse new publications, explore multimedia material and speak directly with technical cooperation staff and specialists about current projects. The exhibition will connect high-level discussions with examples of work taking place in communities, hospitals, laboratories and national institutions, showing how carefully managed nuclear technologies can support everyday development priorities.