Hollywood Star Susan Sarandon's Activism Sparks Professional Fallout

Oscar-winning actor Susan Sarandon discussed the impact of her support for Palestine on her career, noting she still faces industry backlash despite changing public opinions on Israel. She highlighted the ongoing struggles at the Venice Film Festival and expressed gratitude for her role in 'The Echo Chamber.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 21:08 IST
Hollywood Star Susan Sarandon's Activism Sparks Professional Fallout

Oscar-winning actor Susan Sarandon revealed that her career continues to be affected by industry backlash due to her outspoken support for Palestinians. Despite a shift in public opinion against U.S. support for Israel, Sarandon reported losing roles in the film industry.

Speaking at the Venice Film Festival, where she is promoting her latest film 'The Echo Chamber,' Sarandon cited a changed narrative on Palestine and American politics. She highlighted the enduring resistance among major studios and agencies, emphasizing her resilience in the face of professional setbacks.

The film festival itself has seen calls to acknowledge Palestinian filmmakers, a plea met with logistical challenges. Despite this, Sarandon expressed appreciation for being cast in her latest film, playing a seasoned singer aiming for a comeback.

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