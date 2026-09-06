Han Xu's Heroics Propel China in FIBA Women's World Cup Thriller

China narrowly defeated the Czech Republic 74-70 in overtime at the FIBA Women's World Cup, led by Han Xu's 22 points and 14 rebounds. Despite an initial loss to the USA, China bounced back with a strong comeback. The tournament features emerging talents like Zhang Ziyu, captivating audiences globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 21:21 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 21:21 IST
Han Xu's Heroics Propel China in FIBA Women's World Cup Thriller

China made a stunning comeback against the Czech Republic, winning 74-70 in overtime at the FIBA Women's World Cup on Sunday. Han Xu, from the New York Liberty, played a crucial role in securing the victory with a double-double, scoring 22 points and grabbing 14 rebounds.

After edging past their opponents, Han expressed pride in her team’s resilience, having overcome a five-point deficit with under 30 seconds left to play. The standout performance in Berlin also spotlighted Zhang Ziyu, a towering young talent marking her presence in the tournament.

Looking ahead, China faces Italy next, where Han will reunite with her former Liberty teammate, Lorela Cubaj. Meanwhile, Italy is set to face the formidable USA later on Sunday, as the tournament promises more thrilling matchups and showcases talents from across the globe.

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