Kimi Antonelli's Historic Comeback Victory at Monza

Kimi Antonelli made history at the Italian Grand Prix with a sensational drive from 19th to first, marking the first Italian victory at Monza since 1966. The victory, a significant setback for his Mercedes teammate and closest rival George Russell, showcased Antonelli's prowess and determined strategy.

Despite Russell's strategic lead after a restart following Charles Leclerc's crash, he failed to maintain it as Antonelli, on fresher tires, surged to the front, ultimately defeating Russell, who finished second. The race concluded with Antonelli extending his championship lead, as he successfully navigated past late-race challenges.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff praised Antonelli's performance, while Russell admitted tire struggles hindered his campaign. Antonelli's win was a testament to his skill and strategy, providing a thrilling spectacle for fans at Monza.