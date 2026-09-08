Japan Lends a Helping Hand with Chinook Helicopters to Combat Indonesian Wildfires

Japan is deploying three CH-47 Chinook helicopters with 180 crew members to Indonesia to assist in battling wildfires ravaging Sumatra and Borneo islands. The effort aims to tackle blazes that have burned over 76,000 hectares amidst dry weather. The aircraft will operate in West Kalimantan, focusing on fire hotspots dynamically.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 16:40 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 16:40 IST
Japan Lends a Helping Hand with Chinook Helicopters to Combat Indonesian Wildfires
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to assist Indonesia in its ongoing battle against devastating wildfires, Japan is sending three CH-47 Chinook transport helicopters this weekend, accompanied by 180 crew members. This crucial deployment, announced by Indonesian defense officials, is aimed at curbing the fires affecting the islands of Sumatra and Borneo, where over 76,933 hectares of land have been scorched.

The Japanese helicopters are slated to arrive in Pontianak, West Kalimantan—the worst-hit province—where they will undergo flight tests before full-scale operations commence from September 12 to 19, according to Tri Budi Utomo, an official from the Indonesian Defense Ministry. The wildfires, worsened by dry conditions since June, have led Indonesia to employ over 50 aircraft for water bombing and cloud seeding activities, making it a high-stakes month in their firefighting campaign.

The operation will be strategically dynamic, adapting to the shifting fire hotspots, informed Tri during a press conference. The wildfires have not only taken a toll on the environment but have also posed significant air quality concerns for neighboring Singapore and Malaysia, emphasizing the regional impact of this environmental crisis.

TRENDING

1
Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Global
2
Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Global
3
Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Global
4
Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Energy Drinks May Trap Tired Teens in a Cycle of Lost Sleep

Clean Energy, Fair Choices: Why Governments Must Put Citizens at the Heart of Transition

Mongolia’s Health Cybersecurity at a Crossroads as Digital Care Expands Faster Than Defences

Unlocking Tonga’s Economy: Why Finance, Skills and Infrastructure Hold the Key to Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026