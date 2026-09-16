Georgia's Hydropower Plant Dispute: A Legal Standoff with Enka

Georgia announced its decision to appeal a U.S. arbitration court decision, which requires the nation to compensate Turkish construction company Enka with $350 million plus interest. The dispute stems from the abandoned Namakhvani Hydropower Plant project, which was abruptly halted.

The project, valued at $800 million, faced strong opposition from local environmental activists who raised concerns about ecological damage and displacement of local communities. Enka cited breaches of contract and force majeure as reasons for terminating the agreement with Georgia.

Previously, the Paris Court of Appeal ruled that Georgia should pay Enka $400 million, although execution of this payment was temporarily suspended to prevent negative economic repercussions in Georgia. The Georgian government is seeking an annulment of the Paris court decision, with a resolution expected by the end of the year.