Ukraine's Struggle to Counter Russia's Jet-Powered Drone Onslaught
Ukraine faces challenges in countering Russia's rapid increase in jet-powered drone attacks. Despite efforts to develop faster interceptor drones, issues persist due to speed and maneuverability problems. Russia's drone production outpaces Ukraine's defensive measures, highlighting the ongoing technological arms race in the conflict.
In July, Ukraine's military tested new interceptor drones designed to counter Russian jet-powered attack drones, yet faced significant challenges.
Many drones struggled with speed control, ultimately crashing, highlighting Ukraine's difficulties opposing Russia's increasing drone usage.
Amid rapid technological advances, Ukraine is developing low-cost interceptor solutions, but remains behind in the drone race.
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