A national cancer plan has to answer practical questions about where people can get screened, how they reach treatment and what support is available when they need palliative care. Countries from Chile to Mongolia are using international assessments called imPACT Reviews to decide which gaps need attention and where to direct limited resources. Their experiences show how the same review process can lead to different priorities, from expanding services beyond major centres to improving the records that guide decisions about care.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) coordinates imPACT Reviews and conducts them jointly with the World Health Organization and the International Agency for Research on Cancer. The reviews examine what a country can already provide and what it needs across the full range of cancer control, from prevention and early detection to diagnosis, treatment and palliative care. Governments can use the findings to guide policy, plan services, make investment decisions, raise funding and identify sources of technical assistance, including the IAEA's Rays of Hope initiative.

Nearly 300 participants from more than 90 IAEA Member States and partner organizations joined a 2026 webinar series, From imPACT Review to Action: Strengthening National Cancer Control Planning, to discuss how countries had used the recommendations. The sessions took place in English, French and Spanish and gave national teams a chance to share what had changed since their assessments and what work was still ahead. Geraldine Arias de Goebl of the IAEA's Division of Programme of Action for Cancer Therapy said bringing people from across the cancer system together can help them agree on priorities, draw the attention of senior officials and coordinate their response.

Turning cancer reviews into national plans

Mongolia drew on its second imPACT Review to shape a comprehensive national cancer control plan, expand infrastructure and move toward providing cancer services in more parts of the country. The recommendations also informed a proposal that Mongolia could use to seek funding for priorities it had set itself. Sri Lanka used three reviews over a decade to update its strategies and align cancer priorities with a 10-year health master plan that calls for expanding early detection and treatment services.

Sri Lanka requested a third review because its national programme had seen concrete benefits from the first two, according to Suraj Perera, who leads the country's National Cancer Control Programme. Niger reported progress since its 2010 assessment in cancer registration, diagnosis, treatment and staff development, along with free care for selected cancers. The country is preparing for a second review that will help it develop its first national cancer control plan.

Madagascar and Tunisia said the assessments helped them identify national priorities and bring the people responsible for carrying them out into closer contact. Both experiences highlighted the value of South–South cooperation, in which specialists share practical approaches with peers working with comparable resources. Those exchanges give national teams a chance to discuss what they can adapt to their own health systems and how they might put the recommendations into practice.

Improving screening, treatment and coordination

Moldova used its review to strengthen screening, early detection and coordination of care, three areas that shape how people move through the health system when cancer is suspected or diagnosed. Rodica Mindruta, who coordinates the National Cancer Control Programme at Moldova's Oncology Institute, said colleagues could discuss their challenges directly with visiting experts and begin planning how to address them. In North Macedonia, the review identified a stronger cancer registry as a foundation for planning, alongside tumour boards that bring specialists together to discuss cases and standardized treatment pathways that help teams coordinate care.

Chile's assessment highlighted the need for national networks in nuclear medicine and radiopharmacy, which support services that use radioactive medicines for diagnosis and treatment. Catalina Ramírez Araya of Chile's Public Health Institute said the review brought people from different sectors together and helped them decide which regulatory changes and training needs to tackle first. For Chile, planning a national network meant considering the rules and skills that health services would need to operate it.

What keeps cancer services working over time

Webinar participants pointed to national leadership, involvement from the people who run and oversee services, and continued follow-up as conditions for lasting progress. Equipment investments need to go hand in hand with staff development, quality assurance, radiation safety, health regulation, reliable cancer data and clear responsibility for overseeing services. A new machine, for example, depends on trained staff to operate it and routine checks to make sure it can be used safely and reliably.

Tomoaki Tamaki of the IAEA's Division of Human Health said putting review findings into practice takes sustained investment and years of technical work, including introducing technology, training staff and maintaining quality. The experiences shared during the webinars also show how follow-up can take different forms, from Niger preparing the groundwork for its first national plan to Sri Lanka using repeated reviews to revisit its priorities. For people who depend on cancer services, the value of that work lies in what those plans can deliver over time, including more places to get screened, clearer routes into treatment and better coordination among the teams providing care.