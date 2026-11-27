Maldives on Friday called for a stronger regional voice to tackle evolving threats across the Indian Ocean Region during the 25th Council of Ministers (COM) session of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), which was chaired by India in New Delhi. Maldivian Foreign Minister Iruthisham Adam, attending her first IORA meeting since taking charge of the portfolio, emphasised that the grouping must serve as a mechanism for delivering practical solutions to present-day challenges, according to the Maldives Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"In her remarks, Minister Iruthisham reflected on growing global uncertainty and called for a stronger regional voice in addressing evolving threats in the Indian Ocean Region. She highlighted the importance of regional stability for the Maldives, noting that the livelihoods of the Maldivian people depend on secure waters. The Minister stressed that IORA must be a platform that delivers practical solutions to present-day challenges and expressed appreciation for the Organisation's work towards this end," the ministry noted in an official statement. Ministers and senior officials from IORA's 23 member states and 12 dialogue partners at the meeting renewed their commitment to upholding the principles and objectives outlined in the IORA Charter, the ministry stated, adding that the session was preceded by the 29th Meeting of the Committee of Senior Officials, held on November 25 and 26.

"Established in 1997, IORA is a leading inter-governmental organisation dedicated to fostering regional cooperation and sustainable development among Indian Ocean countries. The Maldives joined IORA as its 22nd Member State on 8 November 2019," the statement read. Meanwhile, the Tanzanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that Tanzania, represented at the meeting by its High Commissioner to India, Anisa Mbega, on behalf of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Minister Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, participated in the meeting chaired by India as IORA Chair for the 2025-2027 tenure under the theme 'Innovation, Openness, Resilience and Adaptability in the Indian Ocean Region'.

"The meeting deliberated on key areas of cooperation, including strengthening maritime security and transport, promoting trade and investment, advancing the blue economy, ensuring sustainable management of ocean resources, and facilitating the smooth flow of trade and supply chains," the Tanzanian ministry posted on X. Additionally, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that IORA dialogue partner Turkiye was represented at the meeting by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Berris Ekinci.

"Deputy Minister Ambassador Berris Ekinci represented Türkiye at the 25th Meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), hosted by India, the current Chair of IORA, and delivered Türkiye's country statement," the Turkish ministry posted on X. (ANI)