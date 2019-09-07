Leaders across parties hail ISRO scientists for dedication; ask them not to lose heart

Leaders across political parties on Saturday hailed the dedication and passion of ISRO scientists, urging them not to be disheartened after Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander lost contact with ground stations minutes before its planned touchdown on the lunar surface. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked ISRO scientists not to get disheartened by the hurdles in the moon mission Chandrayaan-2 and asserted that there will be a "new dawn and better tomorrow".

"We came very close but we need to cover more ground in the times to come. Learning from today will make us stronger and better. The nation is proud of our space programme and scientists. The best is yet to come in our space programme. There are new frontiers to discover and new places to go. India is with you," Modi said in his address at the ISRO centre in Bengaluru. "Effort was worth it and so was the journey. It will make us stronger and better. There will be a new dawn and better tomorrow... I am with you, nation is with you," he added.

Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah said ISRO's achievement with getting Chandrayaan-2 so far has made every Indian proud. "India stands with our committed and hard working scientists at @isro. My best wishes for future endeavours," he tweeted.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi lauded the ISRO scientists for their "incredible work" on the Chandrayaan 2. He said the scientists have laid foundation for more path breaking and ambitious space missions in future. "Your passion & dedication is an inspiration to every Indian. Your work is not in vain. It has laid the foundation for many more path breaking & ambitious Indian space missions," Gandhi tweeted.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the entire nation is proud of the scientists. "We're immensely proud of our scientists. They've been a source of perennial inspiration for all of us with their vision, commitment & tenacity," the UP CM's Office tweeted.

"ISRO Chairman has given updates on Chandrayaan-2. I am certain we shall continue to do well in our space program," it added. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged scientists not to lose heart.

"We are proud of our scientists. They have created history. No need to lose heart. Our scientists have done a great job. Jai Hind!" CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury expressed confidence that the next steps will "more satisfying".

"The history of our scientific milestones has shown us how the fight and struggle has been continuous. Bravo that ISRO and our scientists got us so far," he tweeted. Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani said journey of Chandrayaan-2 so far and what lies ahead is no less than an achievement.

"We are proud of our scientists and confident that India's space programme only gets stronger & better from here. Team @isro - a proud, grateful & an inspired nation stands with you!" she tweeted.

