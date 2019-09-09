International Development News
Development News Edition
Iran moves towards enriching uranium with advanced centrifuges -UN watchdog

Reuters New York
Updated: 09-09-2019 14:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Iran has begun installing more advanced centrifuges and is moving towards producing enriched uranium with them even though that is forbidden under its nuclear deal with major powers, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Monday.

"All of the installed centrifuges had been prepared for testing with UF6," though none of them were being tested with UF6 on Sept. 7 and 8, an IAEA spokesman said in a statement, referring to the uranium hexafluoride feedstock for centrifuges.

