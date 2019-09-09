Top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN2 UN-MODI-ADDRESS PM Modi to address annual UN General Assembly session on Sep 27

United Nations:Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the annual high-level UN General Assembly session on September 27 and will have a packed agenda of bilateral and multilateral engagements during his nearly week-long stay in New York.By Yoshita Singh

FGN15 SINGAPORE-JAISHANKAR-MEETINGS India, Singapore reaffirm commitment to boost ties

Singapore: India and Singapore on Monday reaffirmed their commitment to fully realising the enormous potential of the bilateral ties, as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended the 6th Joint Ministerial Commission here and called on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and other leaders.

FGN10 SINGAPORE-JAISHANKAR-GEOPOLITICS India looks at open, balanced Indo-Pacific region: Jaishankar

Singapore: India looks at an open, inclusive and balanced region connected by secure seas, integrated by trade and investment, underpinned by the rule of law, External Affairs Minister S Jaishanakar said on Monday, as he sought Singapore's support in addressing the challenges posed by the changing world.

FGN18 MAGSAYSAY-LD RAVISH Indian journalist Ravish Kumar receives 2019 Ramon Magsaysay Award

Manila: The Indian media is in a state of "crisis" which is not accidental or random, but systemic and structural, prominent Indian journalist Ravish Kumar said here on Monday as he received the prestigious 2019 Ramon Magsaysay Award, regarded as the Asian version of the Nobel Prize.

FGN13 UNHRC-KASHMIR UN rights chief asks India, Pakistan to respect and protect human rights of Kashmiris

Geneva: UN Human Rights chief Michelle Bachelet on Monday asked India and Pakistan to ensure that the human rights of the Kashmiri people are respected and protected, amid tensions between the two nations after New Delhi revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

FGN12 PAK-ASTRONAUT-CHANDRAYAAN Pak's first female astronaut congratulates ISRO on Chandrayaan-2; says 'giant leap' for South Asia

Karachi: Amidst the Indo-Pak war of words over Kashmir, Pakistan's first female astronaut Namira Salim has congratulated India and ISRO for its Chandrayaan-2 mission, saying the attempt to make a landing on the Moon was itself a "giant leap" for South Asia and as well as for the entire global space industry.

FGN17 SAUDI-LD OIL New Saudi oil minister endorses production cuts

Abu Dhabi: Saudi Arabia's new energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman on Monday reportedly endorsed curbing oil output to address an oversupply, as major producing nations prepare to deliberate fresh cuts.(AFP)

FGN19 UK-PARLIAMENT UK parliament's suspension to begin late Monday: official

London: The month-long suspension of the British parliament ordered by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in an apparent bid to stop MPs blocking his Brexit strategy will begin late Monday, his spokesman said. (AFP) RUP

