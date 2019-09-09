Following are the top foreign stories at 2100 hours

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the annual high-level UN General Assembly session on September 27 and will have a packed agenda of bilateral and multilateral engagements during his nearly week-long stay in New York. By Yoshita Singh

FGN15 SINGAPORE-JAISHANKAR-MEETINGS India, Singapore reaffirm commitment to boost ties Singapore: India and Singapore on Monday reaffirmed their commitment to fully realising the enormous potential of the bilateral ties, as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended the 6th Joint Ministerial Commission here and called on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and other leaders.

RCEP: Jaishankar says India concerned over "enormous" trade deficit with China Singapore: India on Monday said it has reservations on joining the proposed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership with the ASEAN countries and its six FTA partners, due to concerns, including the "enormous" trade deficit with China, which has ballooned to over USD 57 billion.

Lets give new Andhra govt time on Amaravati project: Singapore minister Singapore: Singapore Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on Monday said the new Andhra Pradesh government is reviewing the master plan for capital city Amaravati, which was developed by a Singapore-based consortium, and it must be given time for doing so.

Indian journalist Ravish Kumar receives 2019 Ramon Magsaysay Award Manila: The Indian media is in a state of "crisis" which is not accidental or random, but systemic and structural, prominent Indian journalist Ravish Kumar said here on Monday as he received the prestigious 2019 Ramon Magsaysay Award, regarded as the Asian version of the Nobel Prize.

Pak's first female astronaut congratulates ISRO on Chandrayaan-2; says 'giant leap' for South Asia Karachi: Amidst the Indo-Pak war of words over Kashmir, Pakistan's first female astronaut Namira Salim has congratulated India and ISRO for its Chandrayaan-2 mission, saying the attempt to make a landing on the Moon was itself a "giant leap" for South Asia and as well as for the entire global space industry.

Queen approves Brexit delay law: House of Lords London: Queen Elizabeth II has given her formal approval to a law that would force the government to delay Brexit if it is not able to strike a divorce deal with Brussels, the House of Lords said on Monday. (AFP)

UK Parliament's suspension to begin late Monday London: The month-long suspension of the British parliament ordered by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in an apparent bid to stop MPs blocking his Brexit strategy will begin late Monday, his spokesman said. (AFP)

New Saudi oil minister endorses production cuts

Abu Dhabi: Saudi Arabia's new energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said Monday that oil production cuts would benefit all exporting nations, in an indication he will support further reductions to address an oversupplied market and sagging prices. (AFP) IND IND

