Science News Roundup: Newfound comet likely an 'interstellar visitor,' scientists say

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Newfound comet likely an 'interstellar visitor,' scientists say

A newly discovered comet hurtling toward the orbit of Mars has scientists scurrying to confirm whether it came from outside the solar system, a likely prospect that would make it the second such interstellar object observed in our planetary neighborhood. The trajectory of the comet, first detected by Crimean astronomer Gennady Borisov, follows a highly curved path barreling in the sun's direction at unusually high speeds, evidence that it originated beyond the solar system.

