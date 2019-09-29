International Development News
Strong 6.8 magnitude earthquake off Chile coast: USGS

PTI Washington DC
Updated: 29-09-2019 22:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck in the Pacific off the coast of Chile on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said. "There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage," the USGS said of the quake, which it earlier reported as a magnitude 7.2, and which occurred 41 miles (66 kilometers) west-southwest of Constitucion, Chile.

"Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are resistant to earthquake shaking, though vulnerable structures exist," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Chile
