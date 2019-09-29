Strong 6.8 magnitude earthquake off Chile coast: USGS

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck in the Pacific off the coast of Chile on Sunday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said. "There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage," the USGS said of the quake, which it earlier reported as a magnitude 7.2, and which occurred 41 miles (66 kilometers) west-southwest of Constitucion, Chile.

"Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are resistant to earthquake shaking, though vulnerable structures exist," it said.

