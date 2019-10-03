UPDATE 1-Miners injured when quake hit Polish mine - agency

Seventeen miners were injured, including one seriously, when an earthquake hit the Bielszowice coal mine in southern Poland on Thursday when they were underground, state-run news agency PAP said quoting a spokesman for the mine owner PGG.

PAP quoted the spokesman as saying the seriously injured man needed resuscitating, while the others had minor injuries. The agency said the quake had a magnitude of 3 on the Richter scale.

All the miners were moved away from the threatened area, the spokesman was quoted as saying, although it was not immediately clear if they had been brought to the surface. The spokesman could not be reached for further comment. In July three miners died after a tremor at PGG's Staszic coal mine in Katowice, in the deadliest incident in the country's mining industry this year.

Poland still generates most of its electricity from burning coal, but coal production has fallen in the past years due to lower investment and efforts to cost cuts. Last year 21 miners died in mining industry accidents in Poland, official statistics show.

Also Read: Iran govt spokesman says legal steps for tanker release completed - report

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)