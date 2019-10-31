International Development News
Development News Edition

'Vigyan Samagam' to be held in Kolkata from Nov 4

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 15:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 15:57 IST
'Vigyan Samagam' to be held in Kolkata from Nov 4

The science enthusiasts in the city are all set to get a glimpse of world's major mega science projects as the 'Vigyan Samagam' will be held here from November 4 at the Science City, an official said on Thursday. The science exhibition that will continue till December 31 will be inaugurated by Union Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan.

'Vigyan Samagam' will show India's prowess in global mega science projects, Atomic Energy Commission secretary Arun Srivastava told reporters here. The mega science projects in which India is participating are the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) at the European Organisation for Nuclear Research 'Facility for Antiproton and Ion Research' (FAIR), 'India-based Neutrino Observatory' (INO), 'International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor' (ITER)and many others.

The Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Department of Science and Technology (DST) and National Council of Science Museums (NCSM)under Ministry of Culture are the joint organisers of 'Vigyan Samagam'. The exhibition is expected to draw a huge audience from not only schools and colleges but from industries for collaborations.

After Mumbai and Bangalore, Kolkata will be the third city where the mega exhibition is being organised, Srivastava said. "We have received good response from these cities with 1.2 to 1.4 lakh visitors. We hope that the number will touch 2 lakh this time," Science City Kolkata Director Subhabrata Chaudhuri said.

A meeting was also held with representatives from local schools, colleges and universities to popularise the event..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

7th North East festival to raise awareness about different tribal languages

The seventh edition of the North East festival aims at raising awareness about the different tribal languages across the region through the use of various forms of art. As North East is home to over 220 ethnic languages spoken by various tr...

US conducts first NE Syria border patrol since pullback: AFP

Qahtaniyah Syria, Oct 31 AFP US forces patrolled part of Syrias border with Turkey on Thursday in the first such move since Washington withdrew troops from the area earlier this month, an AFP correspondent reported. Five armoured vehicles b...

ITBP team that retrieved bodies of 7 climbers from U'khand peak gets HM's Special Op Medal

A 16-member team of border guarding force ITBP is among those who have been decorated with the first Home Ministers Special Operation Medal for undertaking a daring operation to retrieve bodies of seven mountaineers from the higher reaches ...

TMC names candidates for bypolls to 3 Bengal assembly seats

The Trinamool Congress on Thursday announced its candidate list for bypolls to three assembly seats in West Bengal, to be held on November 25. The by-elections are scheduled to be held in Kharagpur Sadar assembly seat in West Midnapore dist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019