'Vigyan Samagam' to be held in Kolkata from Nov 4

The science enthusiasts in the city are all set to get a glimpse of world's major mega science projects as the 'Vigyan Samagam' will be held here from November 4 at the Science City, an official said on Thursday. The science exhibition that will continue till December 31 will be inaugurated by Union Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan.

'Vigyan Samagam' will show India's prowess in global mega science projects, Atomic Energy Commission secretary Arun Srivastava told reporters here. The mega science projects in which India is participating are the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) at the European Organisation for Nuclear Research 'Facility for Antiproton and Ion Research' (FAIR), 'India-based Neutrino Observatory' (INO), 'International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor' (ITER)and many others.

The Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Department of Science and Technology (DST) and National Council of Science Museums (NCSM)under Ministry of Culture are the joint organisers of 'Vigyan Samagam'. The exhibition is expected to draw a huge audience from not only schools and colleges but from industries for collaborations.

After Mumbai and Bangalore, Kolkata will be the third city where the mega exhibition is being organised, Srivastava said. "We have received good response from these cities with 1.2 to 1.4 lakh visitors. We hope that the number will touch 2 lakh this time," Science City Kolkata Director Subhabrata Chaudhuri said.

A meeting was also held with representatives from local schools, colleges and universities to popularise the event..

