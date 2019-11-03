International Development News
Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Czech lab grows mustard plants for Mars

Czech scientists have opened a lab to experiment growing food for environments with extreme conditions and lack of water, such as Mars. The "Marsonaut" experiment by scientist Jan Lukacevic, 29, and his team at the Prague University of Life Sciences is based on aeroponics - growing plants in the air, without soil, and limiting water use to a minimum. Time for fungus? Indonesian watchmaker turns to mushroom leather

A watchmaker in Indonesia's Bandung city thinks the next step in sustainability is a wristwatch with a strap made out of the complex root structure of a mushroom. Mycelium leather, as the material is known, is fibrous and tough yet pliable and waterproof, and has been touted as an environmentally-friendly alternative to synthetic products or natural leather made from animal hide.

Latest News

IS claims deadly Friday attack on Mali army

The Islamic State group Saturday claimed responsibility for one of the deadliest attacks in years against Malis military, which the army said killed 49 soldiers the previous day.Soldiers of the caliphate attacked a military base where eleme...

Georgiev's 32 saves help Rangers edge Predators

Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the visiting New York Rangers held on for a 2-1 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday afternoon. The Rangers won for the third time in four games and won their second straight following Sunday...

Lebanese keep protest alive in northern city of Tripoli

Thousands of Lebanese flocked together in Tripoli Saturday, an AFP reporter said, to keep a protest movement alive in a northern city dubbed the bride of the revolution. Despite its reputation for conservatism, impoverished Tripoli has emer...

Pistons G Jackson (back) out at least four weeks

Detroit Pistons point guard Reggie Jackson will miss at least a month with a stress reaction in his lower back. The team announced Saturday that Jackson will begin immediate treatment and rehabilitation, and he will be evaluated in four wee...
