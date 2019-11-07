International Development News
EU to pay Turkey millions to boost its coast guard

  • Updated: 07-11-2019 00:27 IST
The European Union is preparing to pay Turkey tens of millions to help bolster its coast guard, a senior EU official said Wednesday, as increasing numbers of migrants and refugees are leaving Turkey in hopes of finding sanctuary or jobs in Europe. Greek authorities are struggling to cope with a sharp rise in the number of migrant arrivals over the summer months on the island of Lesbos and other Greek islands in the eastern Aegean Sea near the Turkish coast. EU-funded refugee camps on those islands are facing severe overcrowding , poor living conditions and outbreaks of violence.

"We have prepared a set of measures amounting to some 50 million euros ($55 million)," said Maciej Popowski, the deputy director-general for EU enlargement policy. He said part of the money would help "improve the capacities of the Turkish coast guard to perform search-and-rescue operations." The rest would be used to improve conditions in migrant detention centers and to help those people permitted to stay to better integrate into Turkish society.

The money would be drawn from a budget meant to prepare Turkey to join the EU and from a separate "peace and stability" fund. Turkey is a candidate for EU membership, but its accession negotiations are at a standstill amid concerns about democratic backsliding, notably on the rule of law, the independence of the judiciary, media freedoms and allegations of human rights abuses.

After well over 1 million migrants entered Europe in 2015 — most of them fleeing the war in Syria — the EU hurriedly agreed to pay Turkey up to 6 billion euros ($6.7 billion) to stop migrants from leaving the Turkish coast for Greece. Arrivals dropped to a relative trickle after the deal took effect. But in the weeks prior to Turkey's invasion of northern Syria last month, Ankara sought more cash from the Europeans, claiming that the money, which is meant to help Syrians taking refuge on Turkish territory, was insufficient and that the EU has been too slow to provide it.

Popowski told EU lawmakers that Turkey directly requested more money from EU Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos during talks in Ankara in early October. The migrant challenge in 2015 sparked one of Europe's biggest crises, as nations bickered over who should take responsibility for the arrivals pouring into Greece and Italy and whether other EU nations should be obliged to help. That means the EU is very concerned about keeping Turkey onboard with its migrant deal.

But Popowski noted "the Turkish military operation in northern Syria has complicated things even further," because the EU does not want to be involved in any attempt to send refugees into the area and it refuses to fund any Turkish military action.

