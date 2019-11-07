Iran injects uranium gas into centrifuges, resumes enrichment at Fordow - Tasnim
Iran resumed uranium enrichment at its underground Fordow nuclear facility by injecting uranium gas into centrifuges, Iran's Tasnim news agency quoted the country's Atomic Energy Organisation (AEOI) as saying on Thursday.
"After all successful preparations ... injection of uranium gas to 1044 centrifuges started on Thursday at Fordow ... all the process has been supervised by the inspectors of U.N. nuclear watchdog," Tasnim reported, quoting the AEOI's statement.
Also Read: Judo-Iran hit with indefinite ban for pressuring fighter not to face Israeli
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- facility
- Tasnim
- news agency
- watchdog
- inspectors
- Parisa Hafezi
- UN
ALSO READ
Migrants in Greece living in 'horrible' conditions, says Europe rights watchdog
Islamic State confirms its leader Baghdadi is dead - group's news agency Amaq
UPDATE 1-U.N. nuclear watchdog picks Argentina's Grossi as next chief
Argentina's Grossi takes lead in race to head U.N. atomic watchdog
Argentina's Grossi elected head of UN's nuclear watchdog