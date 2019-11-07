International Development News
Passing of zero-carbon amendment bill to help ensure safe planet

“This is a historic piece of legislation and is the centerpiece for meaningful climate change action in New Zealand”, James Shaw said.

The Zero Carbon Act is a key part of the Government’s plan to tackle climate change. Image Credit: Pixabay

The passing of the Climate Change Response (Zero-Carbon) Amendment Bill will help ensure a safe planet for our kids and grandkids, the Minister for Climate Change James Shaw said today.

The landmark legislation which provides a framework to support New Zealanders to prepare for, and adapts to, the effects of climate change delivers on the Government's Coalition and Confidence Supply agreements and is a key part of the Government's plan to tackle the long-term challenge of climate change.

"Climate change is the defining long-term issue of our generation that successive Governments have failed to address. Today we take a significant step forward in our plan to reduce New Zealand's emissions.

"We as the elected representatives of New Zealanders must take the opportunity to act on climate change before the window closes.

"We've led the world before in nuclear disarmament and in votes for women, now we are leading again.

"The Bill had nearly eleven thousand written and oral submissions. The Committee heard from parents, students, scientists, farmers, academics, health professionals, activists, iwi, local government and many more.

"This Bill belongs to New Zealand, and together we have ensured law that ensures we shift towards a low emissions country that keeps us all safe.

"The budgets provide the pathway towards the 2050 target and confidence for New Zealanders that we are moving towards a more climate-resilient future."

The Zero Carbon Act is a key part of the Government's plan to tackle climate change.

Other initiatives include:

Strengthening the Emissions Trading Scheme and inclusion of agriculture in emissions pricing by 2025

Planting one billion trees by 2028

Stopped issuing any new permits for offshore oil and gas exploration.

Investing in green hydrogen, biofuels with the goal of 100% renewable electricity generation by 2035.

Proposals to make electric and cleaner cars more affordable.

Record investments in public transport and walking and cycling infrastructure.

Establishment of a $100m Green Investment Fund

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

