Principal Secretary to PM reviews preparedness to deal with cyclone Bulbul

Director-General, India Meteorological Department gave the detailed forecast on cyclone Bulbul; its projected track and accompanying wind speed and rainfall in the sea and along the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal.

In the wake of concern expressed by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, Principal Secretary to PM, Dr. P. K. Mishra held a high-level meeting today with the States of Odisha, West Bengal and Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, to review their preparedness to deal with the situation in view of cyclone storm 'Bulbul'.

The meeting reviewed the situation arising due to the movement of Cyclone 'Bulbul' in the last few hours. Director-General, India Meteorological Department gave the detailed forecast on cyclone Bulbul; its projected track and accompanying wind speed and rainfall in the sea and along the coasts of Odisha and West Bengal. He informed that coastal Odisha is likely to witness wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting up to 90 kmph on 8th November accompanied by heavy to very heavy rain. A similar situation is likely to prevail in coastal West Bengal on 9th November. Further sea conditions will be very rough and advised fishing operation to be completely suspended.

State Chief Secretaries informed of having taken all precautionary measures in the coastal regions and monitoring the situation in the districts on a 24x7 basis. Further, all fishermen have been advised to not venture in the sea and those in the sea have been advised to return back.

DG, NDRF informed that their teams are fully prepared with all the required equipment like tree cutters, pole cutters, etc. are on standby. Indian Coast Guard is also on alert and advising fishermen and merchant ships not to venture into the sea.

Principal Secretary to PM advised them to take all possible measures to ensure that there is human casualty and loss to property is minimized. He also assured the States of all the necessary central assistance required in the developing situations.

The meeting was attended by the Principal Advisor to the Prime Minister; Secretaries of Home Affairs, and Information and Broadcasting; Member, NDMA, Directors General of India Meteorological Department and NDRF; and senior officers from PMO, Ministries of Home Affairs, Defence. Chief Secretaries/ representatives from West Bengal, Odisha, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands joined the meeting through video conference.

(With Inputs from PIB)

