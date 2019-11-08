International Development News
Development News Edition

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', but drastic decline unlikely till Tuesday: SAFAR

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 16:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 15:55 IST
Delhi's air quality 'very poor', but drastic decline unlikely till Tuesday: SAFAR
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi's air quality was "very poor" on Friday, but no drastic decline is likely in the next three days as strong winds are expected to blow in the region, the government's air quality monitoring and forecasting service SAFAR said. After a brief relief, the national capital's air quality plunged to the "very poor" category again because of high humidity due to light rain on Thursday.

"Isolated drizzle, cloudy weather and calm winds prevented boundary layer growth and led to the accumulation of local emissions (on Thursday)," SAFAR said. Delhi experienced "slight secondary particulate formation in the early hours (on Friday) but (it) could not multiply much", it said.

Secondary particles are products of complicated atmospheric reactions between primary particles, such as particulate matter, sulphur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide directly emitted by stubble burning and vehicles, in the presence of other factors such as sunlight and moisture. Examples of secondary particles include sulphates, nitrates, ozone and organic aerosols.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'. An AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category. A change in the wind direction to northwesterly and stubble plume intrusion is expected by November 9.

Though the predicted wind direction is favourable for fire plume transport, strong winds, favourable for efficient ventilation, are likely to blow in the region in the next three days, SAFAR said. According to its data, the share of stubble burning in Delhi's PM2.5 pollution was just two per cent on Thursday and three per cent on Friday.

"The surface and boundary-layer winds are from the southeast and stubble fire contribution was negligible," it said. The effective biomass fire count observed on November 7 was 200. It should be noted that Punjab and Haryana were under a heavy cloud cover; and satellite's capability to detect fires reduces in such a situation, SAFAR said.

Smoke from crop residue burning is expected to account for 8 percent of Delhi's PM2.5 concentration on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Jammu-Srinagar highway blocked, flights suspended after heavy snowfall in Kashmir

After heavy snowfall, Kashmir remained cut off from the rest of the country for the second day on Friday as the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was blocked while flights to Srinagar airport were suspended due to poor visibility. Roads conne...

Shiv Sena seeks police protection for newly-elected MLAs

The Shiv Sena on Friday sought police protection in Mumbai for its newly-elected MLAs, who will be shifted to a resort, till November 15, apparently fearing defection from its legislative rank. Sena secretary Milind Narvekar has written a l...

Rescue operation for trapped miners under way in eastern Germany - MDR

Firefighters in a town just outside the German city of Halle began rescuing miners after an explosion on Friday, public broadcaster MDR said on Twitter httpstwitter.comMDRAktuellstatus1192749248011481088.The miners are located in a rescue c...

Residents told to leave homes as downpours bring floods across northern England

Britain issued more than 100 flood warnings on Friday, with residents in parts of northern England advised to evacuate their homes amid concern that lives were in danger after deluges brought a months rainfall in less than 24 hours. Dozens ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019