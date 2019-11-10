International Development News
Development News Edition

Sinking suburban "home" drifts down Thames in watery climate protest

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 18:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 18:10 IST
Sinking suburban "home" drifts down Thames in watery climate protest
Image Credit: Pixabay

A floating mock-up of a typical British suburban home was seen slowly sinking into the Thames in central London on Sunday in a protest organized by Extinction Rebellion to demand politicians fighting a Dec. 12 general election act on climate change.

A white microwave oven bobbed in the water next to the large model house, complete with drainpipes and chimney stack, which wallowed half-submerged in the river's brownish waters not far from Tower Bridge. Extinction Rebellion staged the protest as parts of northern and central England were struggling with the aftermath of floods that began last week when severe storms brought a month's rainfall in less than 24 hours.

"We are watching, in real-time, as people's lives are destroyed around the world and in the UK; unless action is taken to halt biodiversity loss and reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero, these tragedies are set to worsen," Extinction Rebellion said in a statement. The danger climate change poses to societies around the world was underlined last month when a study found that 300 million people would be at risk of coastal flooding by 2050 -- three times the number previously thought.

The study by Climate Central, a U.S.-based climate science organization, showed that large parts of London and coastal and low-lying areas in Britain would be among the areas at risk unless adequate sea defenses were built. "Despite our government's denial, this is a national disaster creeping ever closer to the capital," Extinction Rebellion said.

The group, which was launched in London just over a year ago, has organized colorful protests and mass acts of civil disobedience in Britain and other countries to press its demands for faster action to cut emissions and halt the accelerating loss of plant and animal species.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in Odisha before landfall; see Live tracker

Immersion in virtual reality scenes of the Arctic helps to ease people's pain: Study

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Sena will have its CM in Maha at any cost: Raut

Reacting to the BJPs announcement that it would not form government in Maharashtra, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said the party would install its chief minister at any cost. Maharashtra will have Senas chief minister at an...

Congress doesn't want President's rule in Maha: Chavan

The Congress in Maharashtra on Sunday said it didnt want Presidents Rule in the state which is in the midst of a political crisis in view of the BJPs announcement that it would not form a government. Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan said...

Model code of conduct in force for K'taka bypolls from Nov 11

Ahead of the model code of conduct coming into effect from Monday in the 15 assembly constituencies where bypolls are scheduled, Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar said the preparations were afoot for the smooth conduct of elections on De...

FACTBOX-Who's who in the Spanish election

Spain held a parliamentary election on Sunday, its second this year, in a vote that could still fail to break a protracted stalemate in a fragmented political environment. Following are snapshots of the main parties and leadersPEDRO SANCHEZ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019