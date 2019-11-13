International Development News
Development News Edition

Greta Thunberg sets sail for Spain ahead of climate summit

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Stockholm
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 22:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 22:22 IST
Greta Thunberg sets sail for Spain ahead of climate summit
Image Credit: Twitter(@UNFCCC)

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg set off for Spain from Virginia aboard a catamaran on Wednesday, after an 11-week tour of North America to demand action on climate change that included an impassioned speech at a summit of the United Nations. The 16-year-old, who rejects air travel because of the high levels of greenhouse gas emissions involved, hitched a ride aboard the 48-foot vessel belonging to an Australian couple that sailed from the port of Hampton. She hoped to arrive in Madrid in time for the next U.N.-sponsored round of climate talks in December.

"So happy to say I'll hopefully make it to COP25 in Madrid," Thunberg said in a post on Twitter on Tuesday, using an acronym for the U.N.'s December conference. Inspired by Thunberg's solitary weekly protest outside the Swedish parliament over a year ago, millions of young people around the world have since heeded her call to demand that governments take emergency action to combat global warming.

In late August, Thunberg arrived in New York in a zero-carbon emissions vessel after a 14-day journey from England to deliver a speech at the U.N. climate summit in September. Since then, she has traveled across North America, with stops in Canada's Alberta and Iowa in the United States where she joined climate protesters.

On Tuesday, an artist unveiled a mural of Thunberg in San Francisco to remind residents of the dangers posed by climate change.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Odisha assembly begins session with stormy day

The first day of the winter session of Odisha assembly on Wednesday was almost washed away due to a ruckus created by the opposition BJP and Congress members over increasing cases of sexual assault on women in the state. The house could har...

Congress-NCP meet to discuss Common Minimum Programme in Mumbai; Sena says still in talks

Amidst the political stalemate in Maharashtra, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party NCP leaders met to discuss the Common Minimum Programme of the two parties on Wednesday. During the meeting that is still underway Jayant Patil, Ajit Paw...

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Tunisia's parliament picks moderate Islamist party leader as speaker

Tunisias new parliament on Wednesday elected Rached Ghannouchi, leader of the moderate Islamist Ennahda party, as its speaker after the rival Heart of Tunisia party backed him, opening the way for a possible coalition government between the...

UPDATE 1-Facebook adds Instagram data to content moderation transparency report

Facebook Inc released its fourth report on enforcement against content that violates its policies on Wednesday, adding data on photo-sharing app Instagram and content depicting suicide or self-harm for the first time. Pro-active detection o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019