International Development News
Development News Edition

GCF approves $100m climate financing for ADB project in Shandong, PRC

The project will establish the Shandong Green Development Fund (SGDF), which will catalyze climate finance for a variety of climate subprojects.

  • ADB
  • |
  • Manila
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 13:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 13:47 IST
GCF approves $100m climate financing for ADB project in Shandong, PRC
Shandong province in the eastern part of the PRC has a population of just under 100 million and is the second-most populous province in the country. Image Credit: Flickr

The Green Climate Fund (GCF) today approved $100 million in funding for an Asian Development Bank (ADB) project in Shandong province in the People's Republic of China (PRC) that will showcase new ways to mobilize private, institutional, and commercial financing for climate change mitigation and adaptation. This is the first GCF funding for the PRC.

The project will establish the Shandong Green Development Fund (SGDF), which will catalyze climate finance for a variety of climate subprojects. The fund will apply GCF's Investment Framework and leverage transformational investments in Shandong with strong climate benefits. ADB approved €88.73 million ($100 million) of loans for the SGDF Project on 26 September. Germany's KfW is providing additional cofinancing while France's Agence Française de Développement will present the co-financing opportunity to its board for approval in December.

Shandong province in the eastern part of the PRC has a population of just under 100 million and is the second-most populous province in the country. Its carbon-intensive economy has resulted in high greenhouse gas emissions. The SGDF will function as the financial arm of the provincial government to support its ambitious climate change targets and attract private investors to climate change projects. The significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions reduction will have a positive impact beyond the PRC.

"Many parts of the PRC and other Asian countries face similar challenges to Shandong. We are confident that this project will have a strong demonstration value on how Asian economies can shift to a low-carbon and sustainable growth trajectory," said ADB Director General for East Asia Ms. Amy Leung. "The fund will pilot new ways to attract private sector funding and know-how that can be replicated elsewhere."

GCF approved the funding at its 24th Board meeting on 12–14 November. GCF, based in Songdo, Republic of Korea, is a global fund created to support the efforts of developing countries to respond to the challenge of climate change. It was established in 2010 by 194 governments to limit or reduce greenhouse gas emissions in developing countries and catalyze a flow of climate finance to invest in low-emission and climate-resilient development. ADB has been an accredited entity of the GCF since 2015 and has received 10 funding approvals totaling $473 million since then.

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Kuwait's government resigns ahead of anticipated elections

Kuwait City, Nov 14 AP Kuwaits state-run news agency says the Arab Gulf countrys Cabinet has resigned. The move comes ahead of parliamentary elections early next year. KUNA reported on Thursday that Kuwaits Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al Sa...

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes get tattoos together

Singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes got inked. The couple, who are in a relationship, were recently spotted heading over to West Hollywood to get some tattoos.According to Billboard, the Senorita hitmakers went for different body art. T...

Death toll in Australia bushfires rises to four

The death toll from devastating bushfires in eastern Australia has risen to four after a mans body was discovered in a scorched area of bushland, police said Thursday. Three others have perished in bushfires in New South Wales, the state wo...

Boeing drops automation system used to build 777 jets

Boeing Co has abandoned a key automation system used to make fuselage sections for its 777 jetliners amid reports of reliability issues, and will instead partially switch back to mechanics, the planemaker said on Thursday. The company began...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019