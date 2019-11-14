International Development News
Development News Edition

ECA conducts dialogue on blue economy, climate change in Windhoek

ECA conducts dialogue on blue economy, climate change in Windhoek
The dialogue will specifically focus on the current threats to the blue economy arising from climate change and environmental issues and challenges. Image Credit: Pixabay

A high-level policy dialogue on the 'The Blue Economy, Climate Change and Environmental Sustainability' is going to be commissioned by the Economic Commission for Africa in association with the Government of Namibia. The dialogue is slated to take between November 18 and 19, 2019 in Windhoek, Namibia.

The meeting is a follow-up to a study on the 'Blue Economy, Inclusive Industrialization and Economic Development in Southern Africa' reviewed at the Twenty Fourth Session of Intergovernmental Committee of Experts (ICE) of Southern Africa Meeting in Mauritius, 18-21 September 2018.

The dialogue will specifically focus on the current threats to the blue economy arising from climate change and environmental issues and challenges, which pose serious risks to the viability, sustainability and economic value of the ocean economy.

Furthermore, the dialogue will also review some of the measures that will enable coastal and small island States to cope effectively, creatively and sustainably with environmental changes as well mitigating impacts and threats to marine ecosystems and coastal resources e.g. resilience building, climate financing, capacity building, and collaboration.

The delegates will discuss the mainstreaming of climate change and environmental sustainability dimensions into existing and new blue economy sub-regional and national policies and plans and relevant legislation to realize the full potential of the blue economy focusing on strategies for integrating weather and climate information and services into blue economy governance; integration of climate change impacts into national investment planning across all sectors and ministries - increasing investments in climate and environmental information services, among others.

Speaking ahead of the dialogue, Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) Director for the Southern Africa (SRO SA), Said Adejumobi emphasized that "Africa stands to reap maximum benefits of utilizing its aquatic and marine ecosystems and associated resources for sustainable socio-economic development. In doing so, it is important to address the threats and challenges to our marine ecosystem arising from climate change and man-made environmental pressures and challenges including the dumping of plastic wastes in the ocean and pollution".

"The ECA Blue Economy Handbook launched in 2016, which advocates for a multi-sectoral approach to the development of the blue economy and the report of the ICE of Southern Africa of 2018 provide good background materials in charting a new discourse on the blue economy in the region", Adejumobi added.

Participants will include high-level officials from Angola, Comoros, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles and South Africa and representatives of EAC, IGAD, IOC, IORA, COMESA and SADC Secretariats. Representatives from other UN agencies, the AU Commission, the AfDB, Civil Society Organizations, the Development Bank of Southern Africa, academia, research institutions as well as the private sector, professional organizations and other ECA divisions among others will also participate in the dialogue.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. senators seek quick passage of Hong Kong rights bill

Two senior U.S. senators began a process on Thursday for the U.S. Senate to quickly pass legislation that would place Hong Kongs special treatment by the United States under extra scrutiny, a sign of support for pro-democracy protesters in ...

Pelosi says Trump has admitted to bribery

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that Republican President Donald Trump has admitted to actions that amount to bribery in the Ukraine scandal at the heart of a Democratic-led impeachment inquiry.The bribe is to grant or with...

Godfrey Phillips Q2 net up 57 pc at Rs 113.54 cr, appoints Bina Modi as President & MD

Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India Ltd on Thursday reported a 56.97 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 113.54 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 72.33 crore ...

Cong slams BJP for giving tickets to disqualified Kar MLAs

The Congress on Thursday slammed the BJP for giving Karnataka assembly bypoll tickets to disqualified MLAs, saying it has shown the partys naked lust for power, and unprincipled and opportunistic face. By giving tickets to all disqualified ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019