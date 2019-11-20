International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-N.Korea says no interest in Trump summit until "hostile policy" removed

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 21:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 21:34 IST
UPDATE 1-N.Korea says no interest in Trump summit until "hostile policy" removed
Image Credit: ANI

A senior North Korean official said on Wednesday that the United States must drop its "hostile policy" towards Pyongyang in order to restart stalled denuclearisation talks, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported. Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui told reporters after meeting Russian officials in Moscow it would be "impossible" to hold another summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump if he maintains his current stance towards the North.

"To negotiate with the United States going forward, we would be able to discuss nuclear issues again when it withdraws all of its hostile policy against us," Choe said, according to Yonhap. "In that sense, I think a summit should not really be an issue of our interest."

She did not specify what constituted such a policy, but North Korea's foreign ministry said on Sunday that a recent United Nations resolution on its human rights was a U.S.-led "political provocation". North Korea has also called for an end to joint military drills with South Korea, as well as sanctions that crippled its economy.

When asked what U.S. action was needed to restart the talks, Choe said the Americans "know very well". "The U.S. side will have to lift all measures with which they treat us as an enemy and then inform us of such a strategic decision," she said.

Kim and Trump held a first, landmark summit in Singapore in June last year and agreed to improve relations and negotiate an end to North Korea's nuclear and missile programs. The efforts have made no substantial progress and their second summit collapsed in Vietnam in February.

The two leaders agreed in June, at a third meeting at the inter-Korean border, to re-open negotiations. But working-level talks in October between officials in Sweden ended with the North Korean envoy accusing the Americans of coming to the table empty-handed. Choe, one of North Korea's key nuclear negotiators, met Russian officials including Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Wednesday, Yonhap said.

Her remarks were the latest in a series of statements in recent weeks by senior Pyongyang officials calling for U.S. action, as a year-end deadline set by Kim for Washington to show more flexibility draws near.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. State Department nominee Biegun says China action against Muslims 'unacceptable'

The nominee for the U.S. State Departments number-two position said on Wednesday he had no reason to doubt reports about Chinas treatment of ethnic minorities, including the Uighurs, and the elimination of Muslim heritage sites.I have no re...

GM sues FCA, alleging corruption of bargaining process with union

General Motors Co on Wednesday filed a racketeering lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler Autombiles NV, alleging that its rival engaged in bribery to corrupt the bargaining process with the United Auto Workers UAW union and gain wage and work prac...

UPDATE 2-Spanish court says Ryanair's hand luggage fee is "abusive"

A Spanish court on Wednesday ruled budget carrier Ryanairs policy of charging a fee for hand luggage was abusive and could no longer be levied in Spain.The ruling stemmed from a passenger complaint over the policy, introduced last year, whi...

UPDATE 1-Rallying-Citroen leaves world championship as Ogier exits

Citroen is leaving the world rally championship with immediate effect after six-times world champion Sebastien Ogier announced his departure from the team, the French manufacturer said on Wednesday. Citroen Racing said it had made the decis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019