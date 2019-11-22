International Development News
Development News Edition

CORRECTED-EXPLAINER-From pig power to cleaner stoves, the world of carbon offsets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 20:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 20:09 IST
CORRECTED-EXPLAINER-From pig power to cleaner stoves, the world of carbon offsets
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Carbon offsetting, already a multi-billion dollar industry, will get a major boost from the launch of an international scheme to offset aviation emissions, called CORSIA, in 2021. British budget carrier easyJet said on Tuesday it would go further than the scheme by offsetting all of its flights.

The global market for offsets of economy flights alone is set to reach $3.8 billion a year by 2025, analysts at Citi said. Aviation already accounts for some 2% of global greenhouse gas emissions and green groups have accused the sector of using offsets to try to buy out of the problem cheaply.

WHAT IS OFFSETTING AND HOW LONG HAS IT BEEN GOING ON?

Carbon offset schemes involve compensating for emissions of the gases which cause global warming by paying for emissions cuts elsewhere. They are measured in terms of carbon dioxide equivalent and can be awarded carbon credits. The U.N.'s clean development mechanism (CDM), the first major offsetting scheme, was set up under the 1997 Kyoto Protocol, in which 190 countries agreed on country-by-country emission reduction targets.

The scheme was designed to help fund emission reduction projects in developing countries, while also providing offset credits to the developed world to help its Kyoto targets.

WHAT KIND OF PROJECTS QUALIFY?

More than 8,100 projects in 111 countries have registered with the CDM scheme, which has handed out over 2 billion carbon credits, called Certified Emission Reductions (CERs), representing 2 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide reduction. Projects registered under the scheme range from capturing and using methane gasses in pig manure to create electricity to replacing traditional wood and coal-burning cookstoves with cleaner alternatives such as ethanol.

WHAT ABOUT CARBON SINKS?

Reducing emissions from deforestation and degradation, or REDD+ allows developing nations to earn carbon offsets which they can then sell, when they for projects that preserve rehabilitate forests and replant forests.

To qualify, carbon credits from REDD+ projects must be approved by the U.N.s Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

DO THEY WORK?

Proponents say offsetting can channel much-needed climate finance to developing countries. Critics say offsetting emissions reduces incentives for the drastic emissions cuts needed to slow global warming and does not always bring the intended benefits; for instance, new trees may not grow as quickly as promised.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Noida: Mobile units to help street children in education

Street children in Noida and Greater Noida will now get special classes, including in spoken English and skill development, through mobile education units under a new initiative to keep them away from anti-social activities. The initiative ...

44,628 electronic nicotine delivery systems imported in last 4 yrs: Govt

The government informed Parliament on Friday that 44,628 electronic nicotine delivery systems ENDS, including e-cigarettes, were imported in the country over the last four years. To a question on the number of e-cigarettes or Electronic Nic...

Scoreboard: India Vs Bangladesh

India 1st InningsMayank Agarwal c Mehidy Hasan b Al-Amin 14 Rohit Sharma lbw b Ebadat Hossain 21Cheteshwar Pujara c Shadman Islam b Ebadat Hossain 55 Virat Kohli not out 59Ajinkya Rahane not out 23 Extras LB-1, W-1 2Total For 3 wkts in 46 O...

Karnataka govt revives state disaster management authority

The Karnataka government has revived the State Disaster Management Authority SDMA and taken steps to set up such authorities at the district-level as well, state Revenue Minister R Ashoka said on Friday. The SDMA would form teams and deplo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019