Himachal Pradesh PHOTOS: Fresh Snowfall in Shimla, Kullu, and Rohtang
Himachal Pradesh's Rohtang pass received fresh snowfalls on Tuesday. Wading through the snow, two people crossed Rohtang pass with the help of the rescue team deployed at Koksar.
Some areas in the higher reaches of the state received snowfall on Tuesday, while some other places received rainfall, causing the mercury to drop a few notches.
The Reckong Peo area in Kinnaur district receives fresh snowfall on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Moreover, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms or hailstorm accompanied by lightning at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh in the next two days.
Narkanda area in Shimla district receives fresh snowfall on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
The meteorological department on Tuesday issued a yellow weather warning for rain and snowfall in some places of Himachal Pradesh.
Sangla Valley in Kinnaur district receives fresh snowfall on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
- READ MORE ON:
- Snowfall in Himachal
- Snowfall
- Kullu Manali
- Rohtang Pass
- Shimla
ALSO READ
J-K: Tourists enjoy early snowfall in Nathatop
J-K, Ladakh likely to witness snowfall, rains Thursday onwards
SDM Manali issues warning following heavy snowfall
Highways closed as higher reaches of Kashmir receives fresh snowfall
Rohtang pass to be officially closed if snowfall continues after November 15