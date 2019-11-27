Himachal Pradesh PHOTOS: Fresh Snowfall in Shimla, Kullu, and Rohtang

Himachal Pradesh's Rohtang pass received fresh snowfalls on Tuesday. Wading through the snow, two people crossed Rohtang pass with the help of the rescue team deployed at Koksar.

Some areas in the higher reaches of the state received snowfall on Tuesday, while some other places received rainfall, causing the mercury to drop a few notches.

The Reckong Peo area in Kinnaur district receives fresh snowfall on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Moreover, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms or hailstorm accompanied by lightning at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh in the next two days.

Narkanda area in Shimla district receives fresh snowfall on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

The meteorological department on Tuesday issued a yellow weather warning for rain and snowfall in some places of Himachal Pradesh.

Sangla Valley in Kinnaur district receives fresh snowfall on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)