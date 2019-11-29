International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-China mixing military and science in Arctic push - Denmark

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Copenhagen
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 20:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 19:57 IST
UPDATE 2-China mixing military and science in Arctic push - Denmark
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

China's military is increasingly using scientific research in the Arctic as a way into the region, a Danish intelligence service said on Friday, as it warned of intensifying geopolitical rivalry in the Earth's freezing North.

Disputes in the Arctic over global warming and access to minerals broke into the open in May when U.S. Secretary Mike Pompeo accused Russia of aggressive behavior in the polar region and said China's actions must be watched closely. "A great power play is shaping up between Russia, the United States, and China, which is increasing the level of tension in the (Arctic) region," the Defence Intelligence Service said in its annual risk assessment report.

China, which defines itself as a 'near-Arctic state', has the ambition to gain greater access to untapped resources and faster trade through the Northern Sea Route. In 2017, Beijing included Arctic sea routes in its so-called Belt and Road Initiative, which seeks to strengthen China's ties to the rest of the world through infrastructure projects and research.

China has in recent years invested heavily in Arctic research. But Danish Defence Intelligence Service chief Lars Findsen said on Friday that Chinese research expeditions in the Arctic are not just a matter of science but serve a "dual purpose." "We have looked at Chinese research activities in the Arctic, and see that the Chinese military is showing an increasing interest in being part of that," he said.

Findsen declined to name specific research expeditions involving the Chinese military, but said examples in recent years signaled a "new development". "It is likely that a part of China's build-up of knowledge about the Arctic and capacity to operate in the Arctic will take place in a collaboration between civilian and military actors," the report said.

Denmark has made it a priority to maintain the Arctic as an area of international cooperation and resolve any potential issues through political negotiations between countries with Arctic territory. Greenland, a vast island straddling the North Atlantic and Arctic oceans, is a self-ruling part of Denmark. But Denmark's goal has become harder to achieve as Russia, in particular, is strengthening its military capabilities there, the intelligence report said.

"This is an essential driving force for several other Arctic coastal states starting to strengthen their (own) regional military capabilities," it said. The report also said a new U.S. Arctic strategy published in June this year combined with public comments from high-level government and defense officials, has also contributed to heightened tension in the region.

Increased U.S. interest in the Arctic became apparent in August when President Donald Trump suggested buying Greenland from Denmark, an idea quickly dismissed by the Danish and regional Greenland governments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-What do we know about incident in London Bridge?

British police shot a man on Friday after a stabbing in the London Bridge area in the centre of the city. The following is a Reuters summary of what we know and do not know about the incident. Death toll British police said officers had sho...

Several injured, one detained in stabbing incident near London Bridge: Police

A number of injuries were reported and a man detained at the scene after a stabbing incident at premises near the iconic London Bridge on Friday, police said. The area, which is in the heart of British capital, remains cordoned off with hea...

New sun has risen in Maharashtra, hopefully, new sun will rise in Goa: Kapil Sibal

Senior Congress leaders Kapil Sibal on Friday echoed the sentiments of the new ally -- Shiv Sena -- over the possibility of forming a non-BJP government in Goa, hoping that a new sun will rise in the state. Speaking to ANI here, Sibal said ...

Meeting discusses modalities of conducting Census Operation

A state-level coordination committee meeting was held here on Friday to discuss the modalities of conducting the Census operation of 2021, officials said. Chief Secretary P S Thangkhiew chaired the meeting which was also attended by Deputy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019