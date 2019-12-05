Left Menu
Development News Edition

A robot- software combination make it easier to create advanced materials: Study

Engineers led by Rutgers team has come up with an automated way to produce polymers, which could be easier to create advanced materials aimed at improving human health.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 19:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 19:50 IST
A robot- software combination make it easier to create advanced materials: Study
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Engineers led by Rutgers team has come up with an automated way to produce polymers, which could be easier to create advanced materials aimed at improving human health. The innovation came as a crucial step pushing the boundaries of researchers who want to know more of large libraries of polymers, which includes plastics and fibres, used for chemical and biological applications such as drugs and regenerative medicine through tissue engineering.

Comparing to a human researcher, who may be able to make a few polymers a day, the new automated system - featuring custom software and a liquid-handling robot - can create up to 384 different polymers at once, a huge increase over current methods. According to the study in the journal Advanced Intelligent Systems, Synthetic polymers are widely used in advanced materials with special properties, and their continued development is crucial to new technologies Such technologies include diagnostics, medical devices, electronics, sensors, robots and lighting.

"Typically, researchers synthesize polymers in highly controlled environments, limiting the development of large libraries of complex materials," said senior author Adam J. Gormley, an assistant professor in the Department of Biomedical Engineering in the School of Engineering at Rutgers University-New Brunswick. "By automating polymer synthesis and using a robotic platform, it is now possible to rapidly create a multitude of unique materials." Since most chemical reactions are extremely sensitive to oxygen and can't be done without removing it during production, synthesizing polymers could come as a challenge. The Gormley lab's open-air robotics platform carries out polymer synthesis reactions that tolerate oxygen.

The group developed custom software that allows a liquid handling robot to interpret polymer designs made on a computer and carry out every step of the chemical reaction. The major benefit of the process is that the new automated system makes it easier for non-experts to create polymers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Adityanath hits out at Cong, RJD, JMM over issue of Ram temple in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday hit out at Congress party, RJD and JMM saying they did not want to build Ram temple in Ayodhya and kept the issue unresolved for so many years. Speaking at an election rally here, Adi...

1984 anti-Sikh riots could have been avoided if IK Gujral's advice was heeded: Manmohan Singh

The 1984 Sikh riots could have been avoided had the then home minister P V Narasimha Rao heeded to I K Gujrals advice to call in the Army at the earliest to contain the violence after Indira Gandhi was assassinated, according to former prim...

Delhi: Arjuna awardee Abhishek Verma's car stolen from outside relative's house

Renowned archer Abhishek Vermas car was stolen from outside his relatives house in New Delhis Rohini on Wednesday night. Abhishek had gone to a family dinner in Rohini sector-8, after that he went to the Dividing road. After returning, he h...

Parliamentary Committee on Urban Development held meeting on pollution

The Parliamentary Committee on urban development held a meeting on Thursday on the issue of pollution. Among the revelations made in the committee is the report by the Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR that says respiratory-related di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019