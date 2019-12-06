Left Menu
Development News Edition

Disappearing frontier: Alaska's glaciers retreating at record pace

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 17:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 17:33 IST
Disappearing frontier: Alaska's glaciers retreating at record pace

Alaska will soon close a year that is shaping up as its hottest on record, with glaciers in the "Frontier State" melting at record or near-record levels, pouring waters into rising global seas, scientists said after taking fall measurements.

Lemon Creek Glacier in Juneau, where records go back to the 1940s, had its second consecutive year of record mass loss, with 3 meters erased from the surface, U.S. Geological Survey glaciologist Louis Sass told Reuters. Melt went all the way up to the summit, said Sass, one of the experts who travel to benchmark glaciers to take measurements in the fall.

“That’s a really bad sign for a glacier,” he said, noting that high-altitude melt means there is no accumulation of snow to compact into ice and help offset lower-elevation losses. At Wolverine Glacier on the Kenai Peninsula south of Anchorage, loss was the second highest in a record that goes back to the 1960s. Sass said it failed to match the record set in 2004 only because so much of the glacier had already melted.

“The lower part’s completely gone now,” he said. Drastic melting was also reported at Kenai Fjords National Park, which former President Barack Obama once visited to call attention to climate change. There, Bear Glacier, a popular tourist spot, retreated by nearly a kilometer in just 11 months, according to August measurements by the National Park Service.

“It’s almost like you popped it and it started to deflate,” said Nate Lewis, a Seward-based wilderness guide who takes travelers into the new lake that has formed at the foot of the shrinking glacier. Even one of the few Alaska glaciers that had been advancing, Taku just southeast of the city of Juneau, is now losing ice at a fast clip.

Particularly ominous is the high altitude at which Taku is melting, said Mauri Pelto, who heads the North Cascades Glacier Climate Project. This year, the summer melt reached as high as 1,450 meters, 25 meters above the previous high-altitude record set just last year, he said. CASTING OFF CHUNKS

Now that it is retreating, Taku is expected to start casting off big ice chunks, increasing Alaska’s already significant contribution to rising sea levels, according to a study co-authored by Sass and Shad O’Neel, a glaciologist with the U.S. Geological Survey. The study is scheduled to be presented at the annual conference of the American Geologic Union next week in San Francisco. Alaska recorded its warmest month ever in July and the trend has continued.

"Alaska is on pace to break their record for warmest year unless December is dramatically cooler than forecasted," Brian Brettschneider, a climatologist with the University of Alaska Fairbanks' International Arctic Research Center, said in a Dec. 1 tweet. Alaska’s glaciers account for far less than 1 percent of the world’s land ice. But their melt contributes roughly 7 percent of the water that is raising the world’s sea levels, according a 2018 study published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters and co-authored by O’Neel.

There are also local impacts. Scientists say glacial melt affects salmon-spawning streams and harms marine fish and animal habitats. It is creating new lakes in the voids where ice used to be, and outburst floods from those lakes are happening more frequently, scientists say. Changes in the glaciers and the ecosystems they feed has been so fast that they are hard to track, said O' Neel at USGS, who measured the melt at Wolverine Glacier last month. “Everything’s been pretty haywire lately.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's repeal of refugee 'Medevac' law 'inhumane': UN

Australias decision to repeal a law allowing ill asylum-seekers in Papua New Guinea and on Nauru to travel to the country for medical treatment was cruel, inhumane and unnecessary, the United Nations said Friday. The so-called Medevac law w...

Dhanush starrer 'Rowdy Baby' among top 10 viewed videos globally

Rowdy Baby, an instant hit from Dhanush-Sai Pallavi starrer Maari 2, has broken into YouTubes top 10 list of the most viewed videos globally, announced the company on Friday. The video, which ranks first on YouTubes most trending music vide...

Siril, Ashmita bag gold medals as India claim 10 medals in badminton

Ashmita Chaliha and Siril Verma were crowned the mens and womens singles champions as Indian shuttlers claimed eight medals in the individual events of the 13th South Asian Games here on Friday. While Ashmita and Siril claimed gold medals, ...

Neighbours say police did right& good thing and justice has

Neighbours of the woman veterinarian raped and murdered near here said on Friday that justice has been done following the killing of the four accused by police in retaliatory firing even as some said such acts by police would instill fear a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019