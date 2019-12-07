Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: In New York lab, centuries-old corals hold clues to climate shifts

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 02:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 02:26 IST
Science News Roundup: In New York lab, centuries-old corals hold clues to climate shifts
Image Credit: Videoblocks

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. In New York lab, centuries-old corals hold clues to climate shifts

Some 20 miles north of New York City, a team of scientists is searching for clues about how the environment is changing by studying organisms not usually found in the woods around here: corals. In the labs of the Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, a research unit of Columbia University overlooking the Hudson River, the scientists led by Professor Braddock Linsley pore over feet-long coral cores they extracted from far-away reefs. Emotion-sensing robot launches to assist space station astronauts

An intelligent robot equipped with emotion-sensing voice detectors was headed to the International Space Station after launching from Florida on Thursday, becoming the latest artificial intelligence-powered astronaut workmate in orbit. The Crew Interactive Mobile Companion 2, or CIMON 2, is a spherical droid with microphones, cameras and a slew of software to enable emotion recognition. Bye-bye, birdie: Study finds North American birds getting smaller

Since 1978, researchers have scooped up and measured tens of thousands of birds that died after crashing into buildings in Chicago during spring and fall migrations. Their work has documented what might be called the incredible shrinking bird. A study published on Wednesday involving 70,716 birds killed from 1978 through 2016 in such collisions in the third-largest U.S. city found that their average body sizes steadily declined over that time, though their wingspans increased. NASA's probe soaring near sun reveals surprises about solar wind

Troves of new data from a NASA probe's close encounters with the sun are giving scientists unique insight about the solar wind and space weather more generally as the spacecraft zooms through the outermost part of the star's atmosphere. Researchers on Wednesday described the first published findings from the Parker Solar Probe, a spacecraft launched in 2018 to journey closer to the sun than any other human-made object. The findings, offering fresh details about how the sun spawns space weather, are reshaping astronomers' understanding of violent solar wind that can hamper satellites and electronics on Earth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

Indian police shoot dead four men suspected of raping veterinarian in Hyderabad

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Johnson, Corbyn wage Brexit battle in final debate before UK election

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn clashed over Brexit on Friday in the last televised debate before next weeks election that will determine the path for Britains departure from the European Union. Six d...

Bomb threat reported at Patrick Air Force Base in Florida

A bomb threat was reported at Patrick Air Force Base in Florida on Friday and the area was evacuated as authorities were investigating, the base said in a Tweet.The threat came hours after a shooting killed four people and injured eight at ...

Distribution of leaked UK-U.S. documents 'tied to' Russian operation -Reddit

Internet discussion site Reddit said on Friday the leak and distribution of classified UK-U.S. trade documents during Britains election campaign was tied to a previous Russian information operation. Reuters reported on Monday that the way t...

Runaway warming could sink fishing and reef tourism, researchers warn

Countries from Egypt to Mexico could lose 95 of their income from coral reef tourism, and parts of West Africa could see their ocean fisheries decline by 85 by the turn of the century if planet-warming emissions continue to rise, oceans exp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019