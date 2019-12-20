Left Menu
Development News Edition

World's oldest fossil forest uncovered in US

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newyork
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 12:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 11:59 IST
World's oldest fossil forest uncovered in US

Scientists have discovered remnants of the world's oldest fossil forest -- an extensive network of trees around 386 million years old -- in a sandstone quarry in the US. The fossil forest in Cairo would have spread from New York all the way into Pennsylvania and beyond, according to the researchers from Binghamton University, and New York State Museum in the US.

The forest is around 2 or 3 million years older than what was thought to be the world's oldest forest at Gilboa, also in New York State and around 40 kilometers away from the Cairo site. The finding, published in the journal Current Biology, throws new light on the evolution of trees and the transformative role they played in shaping the world we live in today.

The team, including researchers from Cardiff University in the UK, mapped over 3,000 square meters of the forest at the abandoned quarry in the foothills of the Catskill Mountains in the Hudson Valley. "It is surprising to see plants which were previously thought to have had mutually exclusive habitat preferences growing together on the ancient Catskill delta," said co-author of the study Chris Berry from Cardiff University.

"This would have looked like a fairly open forest with small to moderate-sized coniferous-looking trees with individual and clumped tree-fern like plants of possibly smaller size growing between them," Berry said. The research shows that the forest was home to at least two types of trees.

Cladoxylopsids, primitive tree-fern-like plants, lacked flat green leaves, and grew in vast numbers at Gilboa, while Archaeopteris had a conifer-like woody trunk and frond-like branches which had green flattened leaves. A single example of the third type of tree was also uncovered, which remained unidentified but could possibly have been a lycopod, the researchers said.

All these trees reproduced using only spores rather than seeds, they said. The team also reported a 'spectacular' and extensive network of roots which was more than eleven meters in length in some places and belonged to the Archaeopteris trees.

It is these long-lived woody roots, with multiple levels of branching and small, short-lived perpendicular feeder roots, that transformed the interactions of plants and soils, the researchers said. The roots were pivotal to the co-evolution of forests and the atmosphere, they said.

The researchers said that the Cairo forest is older than the one at Gilboa because the fossils were lower down in the sequence of rocks that occur in the Catskill mountains.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Anand Mahindra to step down as group chairman from April 1, 2020: Statement

Anand Mahindra to step down as group chairman from April 1, 2020 Statement...

I had said opinon poll on CAA and NRC must be conducted by

I had said opinon poll on CAA and NRC must be conducted byexperts of our country, the process could be monitored by theUN Mamata Banerjee....

Russia offers Ukraine $3 bln as gas arbitration settlement - source

Russia has offered to pay Ukraine about 3 billion to end a legal row over gas, a source close to talks told Reuters on Friday, in line with the amount proposed in arbitration rulings between Russian Gazprom and Ukrainian Naftogaz. The legal...

CAA protest: Delhi Mahila Cong president, party workers detained

Amid uproar over Citizenship Amendment Act, Delhi Police on Friday detained Delhi Mahila Congress President Sharmistha Mukherjee and other Congress workers who were seen protesting near the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Earlie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019