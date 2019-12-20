Earthquake strikes Delhi and parts of north India, Pakistan and Afghanistan

An earthquake shook buildings in Pakistan, Afghanistan and northern parts of India on Friday. The preliminary magnitude of the earthquake is 5.9, said real-time earthquake info provider EMSC.

The epicenter the earthquake is reportedly 150 kilometers East of Afghanistan's Kunduz. The earthquake was reportedly felt in Delhi and other parts of North India as well as in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The Indian subcontinent has suffered some of the largest earthquakes in the world in recent decades.

There were no immediate reports of damage due to the earthquake felt in India, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

