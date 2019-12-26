Africa’s first Carbon Neutral Festival to take place in Kilifi Festival in Kenya

Kilifi Festival gets a new addition this year. A large number of throngs attending Kilifi New Year Festival will witness the hosting of the first Carbon Neutral Festival in Africa. This festival will take place in Kilifi County in Kenya.

According to the organizers, the Carbon Neutral Festival intends to minimize emissions via comprehensive environmental efforts. The Kilifi Festival is working in association with Finnish company Nestle that enables energy production for the event from renewable fuels, enabling the festival to reduce its total carbon footprint.

The experts believe that the event will be able to reduce greenhouse gas emissions of up to 90 percent in comparison to traditional diesel fuel, Capital FM noted. The organizers have also joined hand with Wildlife Works in reducing emissions by Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation project.

"Kilifi New Year offsetting its emissions with Wildlife Works contributes towards the protection of dryland forest, the conservation of Wildlife, community empowerment, and the creation of jobs in multiple sustainable industries," Melisa Kayanda, the Marketing Manager of Kilifi Festival said.

The festival is slated to take place between December 30, 2019 and January 2, 2020.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.